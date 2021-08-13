Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 73,347 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Fluor worth $10,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

