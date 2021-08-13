Flux (FLUX) Achieves Market Cap of $20.69 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Flux has a market capitalization of $20.69 million and approximately $405,964.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Flux has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.68 or 0.00301248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00132886 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00157606 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002379 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,502,918 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

