Flux (FLUX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $893,055.00

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 36.5% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $893,055.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.12 or 0.00301325 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00130637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.47 or 0.00154695 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002371 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 183,549,230 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

