FlypMe One Day Volume Reaches $2,124.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, FlypMe has traded 25.2% higher against the US dollar. FlypMe has a market cap of $1.29 million and $2,124.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0732 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

FlypMe Coin Profile

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

