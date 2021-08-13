Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.90

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.90 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 4468 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Flywire in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Flywire during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

