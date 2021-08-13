Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.
Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
