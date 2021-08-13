Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $89.35.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 12.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth approximately $405,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 895,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

