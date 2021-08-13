Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 438,969 shares.The stock last traded at $87.90 and had previously closed at $87.22.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 28,013.9% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,408 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $98,769,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,808,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,855,000 after purchasing an additional 807,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,074,000 after purchasing an additional 585,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,810.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares in the last quarter. 17.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

