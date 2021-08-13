Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 438,969 shares.The stock last traded at $87.90 and had previously closed at $87.22.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)
Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.
