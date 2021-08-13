Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.57. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

