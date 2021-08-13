Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Shares Gap Down to $23.22

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.22, but opened at $22.57. Forma Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.94, with a volume of 872 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.29.
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.98.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 2,707.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 48,066 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 1,021.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.
About Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX)
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
