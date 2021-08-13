FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FormFactor by 308.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $520,546.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,511 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,481.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.59. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CL King assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on FormFactor in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

