Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

FBRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.07. The firm has a market cap of $357.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.27. Forte Biosciences has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

