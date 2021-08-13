Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 444,121 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned 2.95% of Forterra worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 233.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 96,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 15.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after buying an additional 58,521 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $990,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $23,106,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Forterra by 54.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,232. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.46. Forterra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Forterra had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 50.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forterra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

