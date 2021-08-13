Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $305.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $257.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $309.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,027,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,497 shares of company stock worth $11,361,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,471.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,640,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,777,834,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortinet by 253.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,467,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,012 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 17,419.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 399,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,764,000 after purchasing an additional 397,693 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1,052.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 383,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,747,000 after purchasing an additional 350,335 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Fortinet by 36.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,049,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,607,000 after purchasing an additional 280,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.