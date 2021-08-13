Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortis from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$57.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.97 and a 1 year high of C$58.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.62%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

