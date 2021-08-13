Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. Fortive reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.97. Fortive has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,421,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,549,000 after acquiring an additional 455,917 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Fortive by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,520,000 after buying an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Fortive by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,472,000 after buying an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,359,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,365,000 after buying an additional 290,962 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

