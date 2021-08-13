Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$149.18 million for the quarter.
TSE:FVI opened at C$5.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. Fortuna Silver Mines has a twelve month low of C$5.18 and a twelve month high of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.57.
About Fortuna Silver Mines
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
