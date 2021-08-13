Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Insider Sells $15,660.00 in Stock

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) insider Mitchell Maiman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $15,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,355.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mitchell Maiman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of Forward Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $27,700.00.

Forward Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,976. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.26 and a beta of 0.94. Forward Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $5.75.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. As a group, analysts forecast that Forward Industries, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 160,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc operates as a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: distribution and design. The distribution segment consists of two reporting units that source and distribute carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits and a variety of other portable electronic and non-electronic devices.

