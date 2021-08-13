Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.68. Fossil Group shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 5,047 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a P/E ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.87.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 2.19%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,255,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,642,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Darren E. Hart sold 33,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $531,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,899 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,836. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,692,538 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $95,388,000 after buying an additional 577,697 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,310,018 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 358,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $52,261,000 after buying an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,799,852 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,698,000 after buying an additional 606,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

