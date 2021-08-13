Fractal Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.33 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00138770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.02 or 0.00152717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,457.45 or 0.99894897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00860882 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

