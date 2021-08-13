Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $795.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $787.19 million to $808.90 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $550.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Franchise Group has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $41.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In other news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,427,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 over the last 90 days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

