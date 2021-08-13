Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at C$194.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 16.39 and a quick ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$187.44. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of C$133.63 and a one year high of C$206.34.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$230.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$205.48.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.