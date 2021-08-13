Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 31,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 620,462 shares.The stock last traded at $154.98 and had previously closed at $155.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays cut shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter worth $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

