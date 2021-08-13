Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Cut to “Hold” at Cfra

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$209.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$227.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$197.00 to C$199.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada to C$209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$188.81 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$240.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$204.82.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

TSE FNV traded down C$0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$193.65. 167,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,569. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$187.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 15.52, a current ratio of 16.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$133.63 and a 12-month high of C$206.34.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.