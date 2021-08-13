Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fred’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREDQ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.01. Fred’s shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 300 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Fred’s (OTCMKTS:FREDQ)

Fred's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers health, beauty, and personal care products; household cleaning supplies, disposable diapers, pet foods, and paper products; and various general merchandise, and food and beverage products to low, middle, and fixed income families located in small- to medium-sized towns.

