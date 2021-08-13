Freedom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 2,456 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,058% compared to the average volume of 212 put options.

Freedom stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,350. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.20. Freedom has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $68.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Freedom had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 67.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Freedom will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Freedom by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Freedom by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Freedom by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

