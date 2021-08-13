Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of FRU opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,317.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$3.37 and a one year high of C$10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.28.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$36.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Ci Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.44.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

