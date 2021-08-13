Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

FSNUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays set a $13.36 price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5164 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

