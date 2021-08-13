FSA Group Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:FSA)

FSA Group Limited (ASX:FSA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 606.86.
About FSA Group
