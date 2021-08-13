Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) in the last few weeks:

8/4/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €58.00 ($68.24) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/2/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/30/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/30/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/21/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

7/20/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

6/16/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €51.00 ($60.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FPE stock opened at €33.85 ($39.82) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €33.54. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a 12-month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

