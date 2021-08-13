Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) PT Raised to $37.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of FULC opened at $22.45 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,297,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,598,000 after acquiring an additional 168,866 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

