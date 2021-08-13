Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 856 ($11.18). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 840 ($10.97), with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSTA. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.85, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £518.69 million and a PE ratio of -9.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 841.54.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

