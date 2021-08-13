Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Fulton Financial worth $9,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fulton Financial by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.85%.

In other news, EVP Meg R. Mueller sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

