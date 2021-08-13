Function X Trading 38.7% Higher This Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Function X has a total market cap of $95.38 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Function X has traded 38.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 220,389,128 coins and its circulating supply is 207,433,820 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

