FUNToken Price Reaches $0.0230 (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $247.92 million and $21.72 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,799,873,621 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

