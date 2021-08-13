Fuse Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.99 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Fuse Network has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $306,518.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00047026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.04 or 0.00141853 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00151952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,615.09 or 1.00134403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.00867373 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network’s launch date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

