Fusible One Day Trading Volume Reaches $330.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular exchanges. Fusible has a total market cap of $218,364.07 and $330.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusible has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.42 or 0.00145328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.20 or 0.00153482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,416.41 or 1.00054996 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.50 or 0.00869773 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fusible

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

