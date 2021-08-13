Fusible Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001088 BTC on major exchanges. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $215,111.31 and $149.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.22 or 0.00139068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00155606 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,531.55 or 0.99814190 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00860316 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fusible Coin Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Buying and Selling Fusible

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

