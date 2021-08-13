FuzeX 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,551.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 59.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $873,025.78 and $4,551.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00057521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00887912 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00104782 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001954 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (FXT) is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

