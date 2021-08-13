FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aramark in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Aramark stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 12-month low of $22.93 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.