FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) Issued By Desjardins

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$4.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.50.

TSE AR opened at C$2.75 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of C$1.90 and a one year high of C$3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of C$852.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.