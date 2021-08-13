FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Atlas Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.25. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $393.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. Atlas had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Atlas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Shares of ATCO opened at $14.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Atlas has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $14.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Atlas by 10,340.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlas during the fourth quarter worth about $13,270,000. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.