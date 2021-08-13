FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Porsche Automobil in a research note issued on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Porsche Automobil’s FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Separately, HSBC cut Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. Porsche Automobil has a 1 year low of $5.17 and a 1 year high of $12.37.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This is an increase from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%.

About Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.