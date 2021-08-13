FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Issued By Wedbush

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $10.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on THO. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $121.58 on Friday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $21,581,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 36,638.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Thor Industries by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

