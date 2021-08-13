FY2021 Earnings Forecast for CT Real Estate Investment Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$129.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

