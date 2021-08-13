FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Raised by Analyst

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bally’s in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Bally’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $267.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 825.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

BALY stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.03 and a beta of 2.57. Bally’s has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $75.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $5,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,646,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the 1st quarter worth $11,189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

