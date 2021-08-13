FY2021 EPS Estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.49). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $750.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.06. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $21.64.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $97,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

