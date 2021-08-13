FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lufax Holding Ltd Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lufax in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Shares of LU opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $1,107,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lufax by 293.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Lufax in the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Lufax in the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.