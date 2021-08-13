FY2021 EPS Estimates for Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Lowered by Desjardins

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will earn $3.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46.

Get Metro alerts:

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cfra boosted their target price on Metro from C$59.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Metro stock opened at C$63.49 on Friday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$52.63 and a 52 week high of C$66.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.62 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Metro’s payout ratio is 28.09%.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.