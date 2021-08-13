FY2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Open Lending in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

LPRO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.43.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Open Lending by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 13,362,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,114 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,702,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

