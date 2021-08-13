FY2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Lifted by Analyst (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Investment analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OR. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Osisko Gold Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.64.

TSE:OR opened at C$15.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.51. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.39 and a one year high of C$18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

