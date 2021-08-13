FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Cut by Barrington Research

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBA. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$80.00.

TSE:RBA opened at C$76.99 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$64.17 and a 12 month high of C$101.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.10.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$419.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$368.23 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

